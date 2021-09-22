Nebraska-based online clothing under fire over business practices

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska-based company is under fire from customers across the country. A small online business faces a large number of complaints.

While trying to fill orders up to a year overdue, the owner of Little Bit of Everything (BOE) is full of emotions.

“I’m not a scammer. I’m not, that’s why all my information is out there, that’s why I’m still here,” said Molinda Chan.

“We are still doing our best to get this stuff shipped. We want to get you your products,” said friend Carrie Oostra.

But Chan admits owing $25,000 to customers who wanted their money back.

“I don’t need a pair of 12-month pajamas for my daughter that is no longer 12 months old over a year later,” said Texas customer, Malarie Alexander.

The owner of Little BOE says that customers will get a $45 refund within 21 days but 10 months late. The owner also wants to show she does have products available but she’s behind on about 500 orders that should be shipped within six months.

But about 900 customers in a Facebook group comment on delays in orders and refunds.

“This is not a hate group, we’re here to help other customers and make sure they have resources to get their refunds,” said Facebook Group Organizer Lisa Morgan.

“We want to give you your product or refund, we don’t want any more harassment,” said Chan.

Another customer supports the online business.

“Her clothing and her blankets are so outstanding that are worth any wait we have to wait,” said Texas customer Rebekah.

The Better Business Bureau gives Little BOE an F rating.

“It’s all consumers that order product from this company. They haven’t received the product, in some cases, it’s been a pretty significant period of time,” said Jim Hegarty, BBB.

“I’m not denying the delays, not at all. That’s why we apologized and issued gift cards to so many people,” said Chan.

Though relying on social media to sell her children’s clothing line, Molinda Chan is seeing posts about Little BOE are about one thing, her business practices.

“Very much in question on how she’s operating because people are paying for items they’re never receiving,” said Alexander.

“We are trying to catch up,” said Chan.

The owner of Little BOE says she’s successfully shipped 43,000 clothing items in the last two years.

