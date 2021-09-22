Advertisement

Mountain lion found dead after struck by car near Fullerton

A male mountain lion was found dead Wednesday after being struck by a car south of Fullerton...
A male mountain lion was found dead Wednesday after being struck by a car south of Fullerton late Tuesday night.(Nance County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FULLERTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office has located the mountain lion that was struck by a vehicle just south of Fullerton late Tuesday night.

Nance County Deputies, Sheriff Bakewell, and Nebraska Game and Parks located the animal in a wooded area east of Highway 14, just north of the Loup River bridge. Officials say the mountain lion appeared to have succumbed from injuries stemming from the accident and had been dead for several hours.

In order to locate the beast, the Sheriff’s Office deployed a drone equipped with a thermal heating camera. The drone was able to guide a deputy to the heat source covered by trees which turned out to be the male mountain lion.

*** UPDATE *** At approximately 12:30 pm Nance County Deputies, Sheriff Bakewell and Nebraska Game and Park located the...

Posted by Nance County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Upon discovery, the animal was removed from the scene by the Sheriff’s Office and Game and Parks.

The search for the mountain lion was conducted because Fullerton and surrounding residential properties were so close to the incident. The crash occurred Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m.

