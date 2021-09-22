Iowa’s Secretary of State mailing postcards to help residents register to vote

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa’s Secretary of State announced his plan Wednesday to help residents in the state register to vote.

Secretary Paul Pate’s office will be mailing postcards to approximately 50,000 Iowans who are eligible to vote but are not registered. The postcard will include instructions on how to register and a scannable QR code the recipient can use to register to vote online.

The mailing of these postcards aligns with National Voter Registration Month which is celebrated every September. The postcards are expected to arrive in residents’ mailboxes around National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

“Around 90 percent of Iowans are registered to vote. I want to hit 100 percent and this mailing will help us get there. Voting is a civic duty and the best way to make your voice heard.”

The mailing to unregistered, but eligible, Iowa voters is conducted annually by Secretary Pate’s office.

Iowa is one of the 31 states involved in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). Iowa’s participation in ERIC allows Iowa election officials to improve the accuracy of the voter rolls, register more eligible citizens, reduce costs, and improve efficiencies in the voting process.

Since Secretary Pate took office in January of 2015, more than half a million Iowas have registered to vote.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.