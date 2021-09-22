Advertisement

Iowa’s Secretary of State mailing postcards to help residents register to vote

Iowa's Secretary of State is mailing 50,000 postcards during National Voter Registration Month...
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa’s Secretary of State announced his plan Wednesday to help residents in the state register to vote.

Secretary Paul Pate’s office will be mailing postcards to approximately 50,000 Iowans who are eligible to vote but are not registered. The postcard will include instructions on how to register and a scannable QR code the recipient can use to register to vote online.

The mailing of these postcards aligns with National Voter Registration Month which is celebrated every September. The postcards are expected to arrive in residents’ mailboxes around National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The mailing to unregistered, but eligible, Iowa voters is conducted annually by Secretary Pate’s office.

Iowa is one of the 31 states involved in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). Iowa’s participation in ERIC allows Iowa election officials to improve the accuracy of the voter rolls, register more eligible citizens, reduce costs, and improve efficiencies in the voting process.

Since Secretary Pate took office in January of 2015, more than half a million Iowas have registered to vote.

