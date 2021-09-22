Advertisement

Iowa medical director to leave position for new opportunities

The Iowa Department of Public Health
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Department of Public Health medical director and state epidemiologist is leaving the job next month.

The agency announced Wednesday that Dr. Caitlin Pedati, a pediatrician, will “pursue new opportunities.”

Pedati has been in the job since 2018 and was a visible adviser to Gov. Kim Reynolds in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic last year, appearing in numerous news conferences. Pedati has not been a visible presence recently as the state has experienced a surge in cases involving the delta variant.

The agency says it plans to quickly fill the position.

