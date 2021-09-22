High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – A junior varsity football player who suffered a serious head injury in a game over the weekend died Tuesday afternoon.

According to WWNY, Tyler Christman was on life support when his family took part in a “hero walk,” a ceremonial event to honor a patient before an organ donation.

Tyler died shortly thereafter.

“We all prayed for a miracle to happen for you to be saved. Sadly, the damage was just too much,” Tyler’s father, Jason, wrote in a Facebook post.

The 14-year-old student-athlete was a freshman at Carthage Central School in New York.

“His ability to be an outstanding teammate and his infectious personality will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Words cannot describe how heartbroken we all are for the entire Christman family,” the school district’s athletic director, Jason Brown, and football coach, Joe Sech, wrote in a joint statement.

Support for Tyler and his family has been widespread with several events and tributes held in his honor.

“We felt that it was important for the community to come together, have an opportunity to grieve and to hug and to tell stories,” said Peggy Gill, who organized a candlelight vigil at Evans Mills Raceway.

The VFW and the Carthage Fire Department displayed messages of support.

“You wish you could do more, but just anything we can do to show support to the family, just so they know we’re here thinking of them,” said Cole Pacella, assistant chief, Carthage Fire Department.

Down the road from the high school, the local Ford dealership lined up five red cars at the front of the lot.

“We brought all the red cars up just to show unity and our love for the Christman family,” said Joe Archer, Caskinette Ford.

The support goes beyond Carthage. At West Genesee High School in Camillus, students and athletes raised more than $3,000 for the Christman family, and it’ll go to a memorial scholarship in Tyler’s name.

