Elkhorn bar responds after woman posts about reaction to her drink

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - A local woman is speaking out after her social media post about her experience at a bar gained lots of traction on Facebook.

In her post, Kathleen Ulrich recounts an experience at an Elkhorn bar, where she says she believes someone put something in her drink, causing a trip to the neighborhood bar to turn scary.

“We were there for 30 minutes, and within 5 to 7 minutes of leaving, I immediately felt the effect,” she said.

Ulrich said she had about a half of a drink at Barrel and Vine, a new bar south of 204th and Pacific streets, two weeks ago and knew in her gut something wasn’t right.

“I was unable to move. I was unable to talk. I felt closed in on. Things just went dark at that point,” she said.

Still feeling ill the next day, she went to the ER.

She said she made the Facebook post after hearing other people with similar stories and wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else.

“There have been numerous other women and men who have personally messaged me, indicating that they had the same type of experience as me but at different nights, different weekends since the bar had opened.”

Ulrich has since spoken with the owner of Barrel and Vine who told 6 News that he launched his own investigations into the incidents, trying to get to the bottom of it.

“I believe as a business owner, you have to be reactive. And instantly when we knew about this, we were investigating it. Hearing about it an additional week now, we are taking extreme measures,” said Aaron McKeever, Barrel and Vine owner.

He said all customers will experience changes in order to protect everyone.

“In terms of bringing in off-duty police officers: Now do everything necessary to bring in these HD cameras that have been on backorder because of covid, putting lids on drinks so the safety is our number one concern.”

Ulrich said she is glad to see new safety measures in place and believes this will help protect others from going through what she did.

“I want his establishment to thrive, I want it to win, and the only way to do that is for us to come together as a community and to say something if something isn’t right,” she said.

The owner of Barrel and Vine said he will press charges against anyone caught tampering with drinks.

