Eagles fans to attend first CHI Health Center event with COVID-19 restrictions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just three weeks before the Eagles make their way back to Omaha for the first time since 2014, the rock band changed their entry guidance, requiring fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to get inside.

“The Eagles made the announcement they were going to put these requirements in place at the beginning of September which, of course, was just about 20 days before the show,” said Kristyna Engdahl, MECA’s director of communications. “So certainly that put us in a place of some quick strategic planning but I think we finally feel like we have a plan in place to accommodate the needs of this particular performance.”

In order to attend, concert-goers will need to have proof of a negative result on an antigen test within 24 hours of the show, or proof of a negative result on a molecular test taken within 48 hours.

For those who get tested and find out they’re positive for COVID-19, those fans should be able to submit their result for a refund on the concert, Engdahl said.

“If anybody were to show up without the proper testing or vaccination card, certainly there’s going to be conversations here; but ultimately if you’re unable to comply with entry requirements, you just won’t be able to go to the show,” she said.

So far, the only other venue in Omaha to host an event with entry requirements has been the Slowdown. The band Spoon moved there after canceling their show in Des Moines, citing the state’s law banning vaccine requirements.

MECA officials said their entry process will be pretty much the same, just on a much larger scale.

“The plan is to have people, as they come in, present either that COVID-19 card or negative test before they even get to our secondary security measures — things like metal detectors and clear-bag checks. Then after that, they should be able to continue on into the show.”

The event center recognizes the extra step in the entry process this may take and is asking attendees to get there early.

Engdahl said MECA wants to do everything possible to ensure shows want to make their way to Omaha.

“It’s important that we have shown, this arena, this convention center was built to have people, to have crowds — and it’s important that if there’s an opportunity to do that, we band together to figure out how to make that happen,” she said. “So certainly, in this case, there was some last-minute configuration to be done. We had a lot of details to work out, but at the end of the day, we knew it was important that this was a big show, and if we can bring it to Omaha, it’s on us to figure out all the ways we can make that happen.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.