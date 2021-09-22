David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly again tonight, feeling like Summer this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a chilly first day of Fall with morning temperatures dipping into the 30s across northeastern Nebraska into western Iowa. The metro area stayed in the 40s, but it was still cool with lows in the lower 40s. After the cool start, sunny skies, light winds, and dry air combined to bring us an absolutely beautiful start to Fall with temperatures warming into the low 70s. With clear skies, dry air, and light winds still in place, it will cool down quickly after sunset. Expect us to drop into the 60s by 7pm, and back into the 50s by 10pm. Overnight lows will settle in the middle 40s around the metro, with low 40s in western Iowa. Not quite as chilly as what we saw this morning.

Thursday Morning Lows (WOWT)

After the cool start, we will see a more significant warm up Thursday. We should be around 70 by Noon, with highs topping out around 80 degrees Thursday afternoon. The warm up won’t last all that long, as another cold front will slide through Friday bringing more clouds, breezy north winds, and temperatures dropping back into the midd 70s.

Omaha's Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

However, if you are a fan of Summer-like temperatures, we still have more of that on the way! After the brief dip in temperatures Friday, we will see highs jump back to near 80 on Saturday. By Sunday, we’re talking about near 90 degree warmth. That Summer heat will stick around into next week. It appears high temperatures will likely top out between 85 and 90 degrees each day Monday through at least Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s the remainder of the week. Rain wise, all signs point to a continued very dry patter, with only a slight chance for rain next Thursday.

