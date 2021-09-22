Advertisement

Central Nebraska school to be replaced on 100th birthday

Students in central Nebraska will start 2023 with a new school as Elm Creek Elementary will be...
Students in central Nebraska will start 2023 with a new school as Elm Creek Elementary will be replaced on its 100th birthday.(Katie Aupperle)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) - School district officials in central Nebraska plan to mark Elm Creek elementary school’s 100th birthday next year by building its replacement.

Nearly 60% of voters supported an $11.9 million bond issue this month that will pay to build a new elementary.

Plans call for students to begin attending the new school in Aug. 2023. Elm Creek Superintendent Bret Schroder said he’s relieved and excited that the bond issue passed.

Once the new school is completed, the old one will be torn down to make more playground space.

