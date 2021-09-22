Advertisement

27 Troopers honored for drunk driving prevention and enforcement

Twenty-seven Nebraska State Troopers have been honored for their efforts to remove impaired...
Twenty-seven Nebraska State Troopers have been honored for their efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road, as well as educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Nebraska State Patrol
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - More than 25 Nebraska State Troopers have been honored for their efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road, as well as educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving.

Twenty-seven troopers were presented Hero Awards by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) during a ceremony held Tuesday at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. MADD honors law enforcement across the state for their daily work to keep drunk or drugged drivers off Nebraska roadways.

“This is a proud day for our NSP team, thanks to incredible work by our troopers across the state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These honors from MADD are a great recognition for the constant work it takes to keep roads safe, but they also serve as a reminder that the job is ongoing. We salute MADD for their invaluable work to keep the topic of impaired driving at the forefront of the safe-driving conversation.”

In 2020, NSP troopers arrested nearly 1,000 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They also conduct hundreds of events across the state each year to educate Nebraska’s youth about the dangers of drinking and driving. So far in 2021, troopers have made more than 850 DUI arrests.

MADD also honored officers, deputies, and advocates from several other agencies and organizations around the state.

The troopers honored were:

Troop H - Lincoln

Sgt. Michael Thorson

Trp. Ben Nguyen

Trp. Jamieson Brown

Trp. Nathan Knudson

Trp. Ethan Schroeder

Troop C – Grand Island

Trp. Ryan Stirn

Trp. Luke Kelley

Trp. Brandon Sutton

Trp. Zach Lorang

Trp. Cody Cassidy

Trp. Matthew Richardson

Trp. Jordan Girardi

Trp. Kyle Gaudreault

Troop E - Scottsbluff

Trp. Isaiah Jaramillo

Trp. Timothy Flick

Troop B – Norfolk

Sgt. Ben Brakenhoff

Sgt. John Mobley

Sgt. Jesse Pfeifer

Trp. Ray Johnson

Trp. Kristen McCrea

Trp. Andrew Bestenlehner

Trp. Bryan Wiggins

Trp. Dan Osuna-Salazar

Trp. Madison Reynoldson

Trp. Eric Kloster

Trp. Kayla Reicks

Trp. Tyler Mann

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa medical director to leave position for new opportunities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa's Department of Health medical director, Dr. Caitlin Pedati, is leaving her position next month to pursue other opportunities.

News

Teen hospitalized in crash with train near Kearney

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KSNB Local4
She was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney with non-life threatening injuries.

News

Three Rivers Health announces support, dates and times, for flu shots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Kies
The Three Rivers Public Health Department announced Wednesday their support for the flu shot with dates and times to receive one at their Fremont clinic or mobile clinic.

News

Omaha adds another Sister City in Carlentini, Sicily

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Kies
Mayor Jean Stothert held a virtual signing ceremony on Wednesday to announce the Sister City Friendship Agreement with Carlentini, Sicily.

News

Mayor Stothert announces Sister City in Carlentini, Sicily

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mayor Jean Stothert signed another Sister City Friendship Agreement with Carlentini, Sicily, on Wednesday during a virtual ceremony.

Latest News

News

Elderly Norfolk couple dies from crash in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An elderly couple from Norfolk, Albert and Marilyn Wingate, died following a crash that happened last week in southeastern South Dakota.

News

Central Nebraska school to be replaced on 100th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Elm Creek Elementary School in Central Nebraska will celebrate its 100th birthday by being replaced after voters passed a nearly $12 million bond issue.

Forecast

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Brisk fall air to start the day! Enjoy the rest of the great week.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Here's the latest forecast from the WOWT 6 News First Alert Weather team.

News

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Chilly fall air has settled in just in time to ring in the season

News

Nebraska-based online clothing under fire over business practices

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A Nebraska-based company is under fire from customers across the country.