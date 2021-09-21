Union Pacific museum to offer two weekend pop-up exhibits in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Union Pacific Railroad Museum has announced the offering of two unique pop-up exhibits on their north lawn that will be available for public viewing on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The two pop-up exhibits will be in conjunction with Centro Latino of Iowa’s Latino Festival, which will be taking place the same day in Bayliss Park. Both exhibits are part of the museum’s traveling exhibit program that serves smaller museums and libraries that are not eligible for traveling cultural content.

Featuring the history of National Parks and the railroad, the two exhibits on display will be All Set for the West and Hidden Histories of the Transcontinental Railroad.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum announced the display of two pop-up exhibits near Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs on Saturday afternoon. (Union Pacific Railroad Museum)

“We are proud to be part of this community event, even though visitors must still reserve a time to be inside the museum itself. This offers a chance for community members and festival attendees to experience a taste of what this museum has to offer in a safe and fun way.”

Exhibit guides will be on-site to answer questions and visitors to the exhibit will receive “UP 4014 (Big Boy)” themed paper fans while supplies last.

The Union Pacific Museum’s traveling program provides a quick and easy setup for smaller museums and libraries to share their content. These exhibits have already visited five different states in 2021 and travel nationwide.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is located at 200 Pearl Street in Council Bluffs and is open Friday and Saturday, 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are required and can be made online.

