Three injured during lunch shooting at Wichita’s East High School

Wichita police said two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near East High School.
Wichita police said two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near East High School.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police say three students suffered gunshot wounds during a lunchtime shooting outside a Wichita high school.

Officers responded Tuesday to 911 calls of a disturbance on a sidewalk outside East High School.

Police Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer says two students were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and a third student later reported a graze wound to the school nurse.

Some citizens took pictures of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. Police were able to track the vehicle and take three suspects into custody.

Police say the shooting appears to stem from an ongoing dispute.

