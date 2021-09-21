Advertisement

Tesla driver arrested for allegedly using Autopilot while drunk, unconscious

Troopers tried to pull the Tesla over, but the only way they could stop the pursuit was to...
Troopers tried to pull the Tesla over, but the only way they could stop the pursuit was to perform a PIT maneuver. The self-driving car then stopped itself automatically.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By KABC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) - A California woman suspected of driving under the influence was taken into custody after apparently using her Tesla in self-driving, or Autopilot, mode.

The Tesla hit a roadside wall on the freeway shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday and kept going, alerting the California Highway Patrol the driver was unconscious.

Troopers tried to pull the Tesla over, but the only way they could stop the pursuit was to perform a PIT maneuver. The self-driving car then stopped itself automatically.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Karla Villanueva, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending Tesla improve its Autopilot system so drivers can’t misuse it.

CHP says they’ve seen other similar incidents involving drunken drivers and want to remind drivers that just as it’s illegal to drink and drive, it’s also illegal to drink and self-drive.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports former Bellevue officer dies by suicide
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
More than 500 Afghan evacuees expected to start arriving in Omaha
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state would again publish COVID-19 data, but...
Nebraska to again publish COVID-19 data
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths reported in Douglas County, all in their 60s
Benson area shooting leaves one injured, suspects at large

Latest News

The hearing was called for the judge to consider whether the Boy Scouts’ explanation of a...
Key hearing set in Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cool Fall air has settled in for a while!
President Joe Biden planned to put a heavy emphasis on the need for world leaders to work...
Biden aims to enlist allies in tackling climate, COVID, more
Rusty's Morning Forecast