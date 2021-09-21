Advertisement

Sarpy County Commissioner Klug seeks 2022 re-election

Klug announced on Tuesday that he plans to run for re-election on the Sarpy County Board to represent District Two.
Klug announced on Tuesday that he plans to run for re-election on the Sarpy County Board to represent District Two.(David Klug)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County Commissioner David Klug announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election for the Sarpy County Board.

Before being elected to the County Board in 2018 to represent District Two, Klug served on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board. Klug’s new campaign will kick off with a public reception in La Vista at Pizza West on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m.

“During my short time on the County Board, we have had to overcome many challenges. While facing historic flooding and a global pandemic, we have been able to come together to address the most pressing issues facing our county,” said Klug.

“When I first ran for the County Board, I pledged to lead efforts to make Sarpy County a model for economic development in Nebraska. I believe that our fiscally responsible policies and forethought in planning have helped make this a reality, even while having to overcome extreme challenges,” said Klug.

Klug also said that while many areas closed due to the pandemic, Sarpy County was kept open for business and led the way for other communities.

In 2021, Commissioner Klug introduced a resolution declaring Sarpy County as a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County. The resolution passed unanimously.

“I will always fight to uphold our Constitutional Rights,” said Klug.

Klug graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, while enrolled he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

He remains active in the community as a volunteer and mentor. Klug resides in La Vista with his wife and one child.

