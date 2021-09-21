Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cool Fall air has settled in for a while!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures have settled into the 50s this morning and are 20-25 degrees cooler than Monday morning. This cooler air is likely to stick around for a while bringing a nice fall feel to the area. We’ll be able to warm up into the lower 70s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

As the cooler air settles in, northwest wind gusts up near 30 mph will add a bit more of a bite to the air and reinforce the cooler air mass.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Lows will drop even cooler by Wednesday morning with our first batch of widespread 40s in the area since late May. Some spots will even flirt with 40 degrees in Western Iowa.

Wednesday AM Lows
Wednesday AM Lows(WOWT)

After the even cooler start, we’ll still rebound into the 70s by the afternoon with abundant sunshine helping out. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 80s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Another push of cooler air will settle in for the weekend and we’ll continue with this very dry stretch of weather. There are no noteworthy chances of rain for the rest of the month.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports former Bellevue officer dies by suicide
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
More than 500 Afghan evacuees expected to start arriving in Omaha
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state would again publish COVID-19 data, but...
Nebraska to again publish COVID-19 data
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths reported in Douglas County, all in their 60s
Benson area shooting leaves one injured, suspects at large

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A Fall chill arrives tonight
David’s Evening Forecast - A Fall chill arrives tonight
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cold front brings rain & much cooler air to end the day