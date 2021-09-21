Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cool Fall air has settled in for a while!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures have settled into the 50s this morning and are 20-25 degrees cooler than Monday morning. This cooler air is likely to stick around for a while bringing a nice fall feel to the area. We’ll be able to warm up into the lower 70s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

As the cooler air settles in, northwest wind gusts up near 30 mph will add a bit more of a bite to the air and reinforce the cooler air mass.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Lows will drop even cooler by Wednesday morning with our first batch of widespread 40s in the area since late May. Some spots will even flirt with 40 degrees in Western Iowa.

Wednesday AM Lows (WOWT)

After the even cooler start, we’ll still rebound into the 70s by the afternoon with abundant sunshine helping out. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 80s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Another push of cooler air will settle in for the weekend and we’ll continue with this very dry stretch of weather. There are no noteworthy chances of rain for the rest of the month.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.