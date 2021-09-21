Advertisement

Plane lands just west of Hwy 281

The FAA is investigating after a small plane landed on White Cloud Road just west of Highway...
The FAA is investigating after a small plane landed on White Cloud Road just west of Highway 281 Tuesday morning.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT
HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be the lead investigator into what led to a downed plane Tuesday morning in central Nebraska.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said a small plane made a landing around 9:30 a.m. just west of Highway 281 on White Cloud Road.

The plane, which was occupied by a single pilot, was flying eastbound at the time of the landing.

Crews from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Libory Fire Department were on hand to assist.

It’s unknown why the pilot made the landing, but luckily was not injured.

