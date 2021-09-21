Plane lands just west of Hwy 281

HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be the lead investigator into what led to a downed plane Tuesday morning in central Nebraska.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said a small plane made a landing around 9:30 a.m. just west of Highway 281 on White Cloud Road.

The plane, which was occupied by a single pilot, was flying eastbound at the time of the landing.

Crews from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Libory Fire Department were on hand to assist.

It’s unknown why the pilot made the landing, but luckily was not injured.

