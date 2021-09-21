OneWorld mobile clinic provides healthcare to students at Ralston, Bellevue schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new mobile health clinic in the Omaha metro is working to fill the gap where some kids may be missing out on healthcare.

OneWorld Community Health Clinic started the new initiative at the beginning of September, and will officially cut the ribbon on the clinic-on-wheels on Wednesday.

Ralston and Bellevue schools will see the mobile clinics in their parking lots several times per week, and students and staff will be able to receive care during the school day.

“This allows the students to stay in school, the faculty to stay in school, they’re able to take 30 minutes, 60 minutes out of their day rather than a half a day or even a full day to go see a provider or doctor for routine care such as immunizations, sports physicals, school physicals, even sick visits.”

In order for students to schedule appointments, check-ins, physicals, or vaccine appointments, parents must enroll their child through their school’s nursing office, or by filling out an online form from the school’s website.

The clinic is targeting the Ralston and Bellevue communities citing that’s where the greatest need for child healthcare lies right now.

“We’re not reaching as many children as we’d like to reach and it’s kind of an underserved population. There’s a lot of less affluent people in those areas and we want to make sure they have access to healthcare, primary care, and the COVID vaccine right now,” said OneWorld CEO Andrea Skolkin.

Sarah Miller, the Assistant Medical Director at OneWorld, says in Ralston, there are no medical clinics.

“Ralston has a seven-mile radius for the whole community and there’s not a healthcare center in that radius, lots of healthcare around it, but nothing inside. So we’re really excited to be the first attempt at having healthcare inside their community,” said Miller.

The mobile clinic received CARES act funding and the purchase was approved by the federal government, Skolkin says. She also says several community donors are making their operations possible.

In the clinic, there are two exam rooms, a restroom, and a small consultation room for students and staff to connect with a counselor via Telehealth.

And as the Pfizer vaccine is on the brink of approval for kids ages five to 11, Skolkin says they’re fully prepared to give those shots, too.

“We’re kind of anxiously awaiting approval so that we can do that, we need to protect everyone, especially the little kiddos, and the teenagers we want to make sure because if they’re protected, their family is protected and the community is protected and that is our mission to make sure everyone is healthy and has access to healthcare.”

The official ribbon-cutting for the clinic will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Bellevue East High School, and Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Ralston High School.

