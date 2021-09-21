Advertisement

Omaha woman accused of attempted restaurant robbery arrested

(Associated Press)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 45-year-old woman was taken into custody without incident after reports of a restaurant robbery Tuesday morning.

Shanell Stewart was arrested for attempted robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Officers say they found Stewart near Park Ave and Poppleton Ave after someone told police a woman walked in La Casita Restaurant “showed a knife and demanded money from the register,” according to the release.

It’s reported that Stewart left empty-handed and she was booked into Douglas County Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

