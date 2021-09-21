Omaha Police investigate shooting that sends one to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Tuesday morning shooting.

A 20-year-old was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries by Omaha Fire medics. Officers found the 20-year-old inside of a car after responding to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South 4th Street.

Police advise calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP to give tips or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

