Omaha Police investigate shooting that sends one to hospital

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Tuesday morning shooting.

A 20-year-old was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries by Omaha Fire medics. Officers found the 20-year-old inside of a car after responding to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South 4th Street.

Police advise calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP to give tips or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

