Omaha Police arrest 18-year-old in connection of shooting that sends one to hospital

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested an 18-year-old in an ongoing investigation of a Tuesday morning shooting.

Elias Mendez-Paiz was arrested for first-degree assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and use of a weapon. A 20-year-old was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries by Omaha Fire medics.

Officers found the 20-year-old inside of a car after responding to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South 4th Street. Mendez-Paiz was booked into Douglas County Corrections.

