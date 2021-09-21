Omaha firefighters contain apartment fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman was displaced and her pet is dead after an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to the fire just after 8 a.m. near 50th and Grover streets. When they arrived, crews said they saw smoke and an orange glow coming from a first-floor apartment.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and were able to prevent damage to other units.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like anybody else is going to be displaced,” OFD Battalion Chief Danny Gates said. “Doors were closed, so it doesn’t — just a little bit of smoke got out when we had to enter into the building.”

No people were hurt in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

