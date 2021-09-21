Advertisement

New Sarpy County rec areas and lake now open to public

Tuesday was the grand opening for Sarpy County's new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake...
Tuesday was the grand opening for Sarpy County's new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake Recreation Area.
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Papio’s Natural Resources District (NRD) held a press conference Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of the new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake Recreation Area to the public.

The Papio NRD states the lake and new recreation areas also serve as flood mitigation reservoirs that provide flood protection for Papillion and Sarpy County citizens.

Big Elk Lake was named to honor Chief Big Elk of the Omaha Tribe. Dr. Rudi Mitchell, an ancestor of Chief Big Elk, held a cedar ceremony - burning cedar on charcoals - to bless Big Elk Lake and the surrounding rec area.

The new recreation areas and Big Elk Lake are located in Sarpy County, near 108th and Cornhusker Road.

