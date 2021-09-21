Nebraska, Iowa both land five schools on prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools list

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced Tuesday the award-winning of 325 schools named to the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools with five of them coming from the state of Nebraska.

The Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps amount student subgroups.

The five Nebraska schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Fort Calhoun - Fort Calhoun Jr-Sr High School, Fort Calhoun Community Schools.

Lincoln – Lux Middle School, Lincoln Public School District.

Omaha – Carl A Swanson Elementary School, Westside Community School District.

Omaha – Sagewood Elementary School, Elkhorn Public School District.

Omaha – St. Robert Bellarmine School, Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools.

Across the river, Iowa also landed five schools on the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools list:

Bedford - Bedford Elementary School, Bedford Community School District.

Bettendorf - Pleasant Valley High School, Pleasant Valley Community School District.

Council Bluffs - Lewis Central Senior High School, Lewis Central Community School District.

Hills - Hills Elementary School, Iowa City Community School District.

Spencer - Spencer Middle School, Spencer Community School District.

Secretary Cardona announced the honors while visiting another awarded school in Illinois during his Return to School Road Trip, which celebrates the return to safe in-person learning.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 39th year, the program has recognized more than 9,000 schools with over 10,000 awards. The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories - exemplary high-performing schools or exemplary achievement gap-closing schools.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year by top education officials in all states and also includes the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.

Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

