Man loses limb in Omaha motorcycle crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A traumatic accident involving a car and one motorcyclist occurred Tuesday afternoon near 42nd and F streets.

The unidentified motorcyclist, an adult male, had to be sent to the trauma center for injuries. Omaha Police said the man lost one of his legs on impact but was alert and talking.

The crash happened just south of Interstate 80 and forced officers to close off 42nd street in both directions.

Police say there is no word yet on how the crash happened or who was at fault. The driver of the car was not sent to a hospital and remained at the scene of the crash.

