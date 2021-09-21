Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Chilly Tuesday night! Pleasant first day of fall Wednesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday marks the first official day of fall, and our weather has gotten the memo!

Tuesday started off in the upper-40s and lower-50s with highs topping out in the lower-70s by the afternoon hours. Dew points were extremely low – in the 30s and 40s – with winds from the NW gusting up to 30 mph.

Wind gusts will back off Tuesday evening, with clear skies allowing temperatures to plummet into the low to mid-40s by Wednesday morning. Don’t forget the jacket as you walk out the door tomorrow!

Hour by hour forecast Wednesday
Hour by hour forecast Wednesday(WOWT)

Wednesday will bring us abundant sunshine, low humidity, and lighter winds with highs once again climbing just into the lower-70s by the afternoon. Our average high for this time of year is around 78°.

Wednesday is the autumnal equinox, though locally we don’t hit our 12 hours of equal day and night until Saturday, September 25th.

The autumnal equinox is at 2:21 PM CDT Wednesday
The autumnal equinox is at 2:21 PM CDT Wednesday(WOWT)

Thursday will start off in the mid to upper-40s, but mostly sunny skies and southerly winds will allow highs to approach 80° in spots by the afternoon. A cold front will move through Friday, dropping us back into the low to mid-70s with more cloud cover around. At this time the front is looking dry with gusty winds from the NNW picking up behind.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Hardly any rain is expected over the next seven days across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports former Bellevue officer dies by suicide
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
More than 500 Afghan evacuees expected to start arriving in Omaha
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths reported in Douglas County, all in their 60s
Omaha Police cite man for lewd conduct after multiple investigations
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state would again publish COVID-19 data, but...
Nebraska to again publish COVID-19 data

Latest News

Tuesday, September 21st
Mallory's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cool Fall air has settled in for a while!
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A Fall chill arrives tonight