Mallory’s Forecast Update - Chilly Tuesday night! Pleasant first day of fall Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday marks the first official day of fall, and our weather has gotten the memo!

Tuesday started off in the upper-40s and lower-50s with highs topping out in the lower-70s by the afternoon hours. Dew points were extremely low – in the 30s and 40s – with winds from the NW gusting up to 30 mph.

Wind gusts will back off Tuesday evening, with clear skies allowing temperatures to plummet into the low to mid-40s by Wednesday morning. Don’t forget the jacket as you walk out the door tomorrow!

Hour by hour forecast Wednesday (WOWT)

Wednesday will bring us abundant sunshine, low humidity, and lighter winds with highs once again climbing just into the lower-70s by the afternoon. Our average high for this time of year is around 78°.

Wednesday is the autumnal equinox, though locally we don’t hit our 12 hours of equal day and night until Saturday, September 25th.

The autumnal equinox is at 2:21 PM CDT Wednesday (WOWT)

Thursday will start off in the mid to upper-40s, but mostly sunny skies and southerly winds will allow highs to approach 80° in spots by the afternoon. A cold front will move through Friday, dropping us back into the low to mid-70s with more cloud cover around. At this time the front is looking dry with gusty winds from the NNW picking up behind.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Hardly any rain is expected over the next seven days across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

