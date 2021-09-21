Advertisement

Iowa’s Attorney General warns buying of used cars amid hurricane season

Flood-damaged cars
Flood-damaged cars(WVLT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - On Tuesday Iowa’s Attorney General warned residents to beware when buying a used car as flood-damaged vehicles are making their way to the state.

Attorney General Tom Miller states that with hurricane season being in full force, personal vehicles are some of the most damaged possessions. Miller says if these cars make it up to Iowa for resale, it could create a problematic situation for both residents’ wallets and Iowa roads.

“Thousands of vehicles were severely damaged in recent hurricanes. The threat is that a vehicle may be repaired only cosmetically, moved to Iowa, and offered for sale without indication of the prior damage,” said Miller.

With used cars in high demand, Miller fears flood-damaged vehicles will be transported to Iowa in an attempt to scam residents.

“This demand could give fraudsters an opening to take advantage of Iowans eager to buy used vehicles, leaving them to pay more and risk costly repairs in the future,” Miller said.

“Additionally, Iowans could be putting their safety at risk, as these vehicles could be subject to failure of brakes or airbags, computers or other systems.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports former Bellevue officer dies by suicide
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
More than 500 Afghan evacuees expected to start arriving in Omaha
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths reported in Douglas County, all in their 60s
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state would again publish COVID-19 data, but...
Nebraska to again publish COVID-19 data
Benson area shooting leaves one injured, suspects at large

Latest News

National Blue Ribbon Schools Program logo
Nebraska, Iowa both land five schools on prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools list
Wesley Blessing was sentenced Tuesday on four felony convictions related to an April 2020...
Lincoln man get prison for 2020 shoot-out in DeWeese
Tuesday was the grand opening for Sarpy County's new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake...
New Sarpy County rec areas and lake now open to public
Omaha firefighters extinguished an apartment fire Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, before it was able...
Omaha firefighters contain apartment fire