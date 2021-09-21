Iowa’s Attorney General warns buying of used cars amid hurricane season

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - On Tuesday Iowa’s Attorney General warned residents to beware when buying a used car as flood-damaged vehicles are making their way to the state.

Attorney General Tom Miller states that with hurricane season being in full force, personal vehicles are some of the most damaged possessions. Miller says if these cars make it up to Iowa for resale, it could create a problematic situation for both residents’ wallets and Iowa roads.

“Thousands of vehicles were severely damaged in recent hurricanes. The threat is that a vehicle may be repaired only cosmetically, moved to Iowa, and offered for sale without indication of the prior damage,” said Miller.

With used cars in high demand, Miller fears flood-damaged vehicles will be transported to Iowa in an attempt to scam residents.

“This demand could give fraudsters an opening to take advantage of Iowans eager to buy used vehicles, leaving them to pay more and risk costly repairs in the future,” Miller said.

“Additionally, Iowans could be putting their safety at risk, as these vehicles could be subject to failure of brakes or airbags, computers or other systems.”

