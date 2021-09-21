Advertisement

Iowa farm cooperative hit by ransomware, systems go offline

(Source: Gray News)
By FRANK BAJAK
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(AP) - A ransomware attack has forced a cooperative of Iowa corn and soy farmers to take their computer systems offline.

But a person close to the New Cooperative says it has created workarounds to receive grain and distribute feed. The cooperative said in a statement that the attack was “successfully contained” and that it notified law enforcement.

The attack hit just as Iowa’s corn and soy harvesting is getting underway. New Cooperative did not say whether it had paid a ransom.

A security researcher said the criminals had demanded $5.9 million.

