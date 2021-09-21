Huskers support Connor Culp as Scott Frost lets competition determine playing time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four games into the season Connor Culp has missed seven kicks. Two extra points and five field goals. To be fair one of the missed field goals was a 50 yarder at Oklahoma and another went over the upright against Buffalo and was a judgement call.

The former All-Big Ten kicker is not performing anything like he did a year ago. Scott Frost on Saturday in Norman said Culp missed part of camp with an injury. A lack of reps could be playing a factor. Either way his teammates are sticking with him.

“Hopefully you guys can see us maturing as a team and truly caring about each other. I talked to him, everybody talked to him and we talked to each other. I told him that I love him no matter what. He’s family and shouldn’t put this all on him. I love every single one of my teammates. I don’t want them to feel like they let down one hundred and fifty dudes because it is all on us. It’s the ultimate team game so I personally talked to him because I know what it’s like to have a disappointing performance because I’ve been there before. I liked the encouragement because it made me feel a lot better so I try to do that for others. Hopefully you can see us maturing as a team and bonding defensively and offensively and molding together,” said Garrett Nelson.

It hasn’t cost the Huskers a game in the first four weeks but it’s a drag and odds are one of them, if not more will come down to a kick.

“I have a lot of faith in Connor. People go through slumps. That being said we are going to let that position be competitive like any other position. I trust him to get it right but we have to do what is best for the team and play the guy at any position that gives us the best chance to win,” said Head Coach Scott Frost

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.