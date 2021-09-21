Advertisement

Eppley progresses in terminal modernization, moved 60′ crane sculpture overnight

Omaha's Eppley Airfield entrance and passenger drop-off
Omaha's Eppley Airfield entrance and passenger drop-off
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Eppley Airfield released a video Tuesday morning showing last month’s relocation of their 60′ tall bronze Dance of the Cranes sculpture in order to make room for the in-progress Terminal Entrance Roadway Expansion Project.

The John Raimondi sculpture, inspired by the graceful moves of the Sandhill Crane’s mating dance, had been in the same spot since 1988. At the time, the Dance of the Cranes sculpture was the largest bronze sculpture in North America.

The terminal modernization project will eventually connect the two terminals, making one long modern terminal that will support passengers for decades. Eppley Airfield has also been expanding and expanding its parking options and garages.

