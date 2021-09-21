Douglas County Health says efforts will expand, as young children near eligibility for COVID vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is some light at the end of the tunnel for parents waiting for a COVID vaccine for their young children.

Pfizer announced Monday it’s asking the FDA for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages five to 11.

“It’s been beyond stressful because with her asthma. It’s like I’m taking a chance with her life sending her to school every day,” said Cassandra Walker, who’s been worried about her two young girls. She said word they may be able to get the Pfizer vaccine soon, offers some comfort.

“Kids ages five to 11 had very similar immune responses to adolescents and adults who received the vaccine,” said Kari Simonsen, Pediatrician-in-Chief, Children Hospital and Medical Center. “That demonstrates that it’s safe, it’s well-tolerated and they have a good immune response which should protect them from COVID.”

“Everything is in place to make it happen and that system in place to support that effort is just going to grow,” said Phil Rooney, with the Douglas County Health Department, noting the schools will continue to play a big role in offering vaccine clinics to all those eligible.

“The schools keep inviting us in,” said Rooney. “They’re going to be a key element because they have a good relationship with the students.”

Pediatricians will also play a key role.

“There will be a lot of parents that want to get that information directly from the doctors who care for their children year-round,” said Rooney, noting mobile clinics are in the works for the harder-to-reach communities with low vaccination rates.

“Hopefully we’ll have those vans going out in the community by the time this arrives and make it really easy for these kids to get vaccinated.

As for Walker, she said she’ll have her girls ready as soon as a vaccine is made available.

“I don’t like taking chances with my daughter’s life. I mean my kids are all I have, they’re very important to me.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.