Cedar Rapids teen sentenced to probation after attempted robbery, cousin’s death

Judge gavel stock photo
Judge gavel stock photo(pexels.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A judge has given an 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man probation for a botched drug robbery that ended in the shooting death of his cousin.

The Gazette reports that Tyrell Gaston was sentenced Tuesday to three years’ probation for his conviction of second-degree robbery.

His sentencing on the robbery was delayed a year so he could complete his probation for other charges in juvenile court, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons, and obstructing prosecution.

Prosecutors say Gaston was 16 on Jan. 24, 2020, when he went with his 18-year-old cousin Andrew Gaston rob a 17-year-old during a marijuana deal. Police say the 17-year-old pulled a gun and fired after he was attacked, killing Andrew Gaston and injuring Tyrell Gaston

