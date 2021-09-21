Bennington: 156th Street construction project almost complete

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bennington road project has been causing confusion and headaches for drivers.

Some tell 6 News that closures have them clueless about which direction to go.

“There are no detour signs, no directional signs. I have no idea where to go and we’re driving around wasting gas just trying to figure it out,” said driver Kathy Dolezal who said she spent 15 minutes driving around Highway 36 near 156th Street, trying to figure out how to get home to Fremont.

She’s not alone: Construction in the area has been causing those who work in the area some confusion, too.

Right now, construction is near a busy strip mall and a gas station.

“156th has been under construction for over a year. There are lots of detours; and usually, the changes happen over the weekend. And then when we are coming down the road, we find that this week, we can’t go this direction; so we have to figure out what route we can take,” said Nancy Meadows, who works in Bennington.

Residents say even though the closures have been a pain, construction workers have been helpful, pointing them in the correct direction when things get confusing.

They also said they think the Nebraska Department of Transportation has done a good job at putting detour signs up.

Those who work at businesses near the construction say it’s been confusing for those coming from out-of-town and not familiar with the project.

“I think it’s great. As soon as I explain to people how to get here, it’s super self-explanatory how to get around everything so, it’s been ok,” said Hanna Bogus, who works in Bennington.

There is some good news for drivers and businesses: The final phase of the 156th Street project is almost finished.

Leaders with the project say they are hoping to have the road open by Friday, pending some tests.

NDOT says the project started in May of 2020 and since then they have widened sections of 156th and added sidewalks. They’ve also put in a stoplight near Bennington Elementary School.

The news that the project is wrapping up is music to residents’ ears.

“Fingers crossed — very excited for that!” Bogus said.

NDOT says pending a few tests, the road should be open by Friday, but drivers may still notice workers in the area doing final touches like putting in sod and completing a few other environmental items.

