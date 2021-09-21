Advertisement

Bellevue school principal facing felony DUI charge after motorcyclist hurt in rear-end crash

Bellevue Public Schools Principal Andrew Miller was arrested Friday night for felony DUI after...
Bellevue Public Schools Principal Andrew Miller was arrested Friday night for felony DUI after rear-ending a motorcyclist in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The principal of a Bellevue elementary school was arrested late Friday night after police say he rear-ended a motorcyclist, causing an injury, while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Omaha Police arrested Andrew Miller, 46, after arriving at the scene of the crash west of 139th and Pacific streets. The motorcyclist was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital with significant internal injuries and remains in critical condition.

Miller is a principal at LeMay Elementary of Bellevue Public Schools.

Officers at the scene reported that Miller had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, admitted to drinking multiple beverages, and had urinated in his pants, according to Douglas Country court documents.

He refused a preliminary breath test (PBT) at the scene and was taken to OPD headquarters for a Datamaster test, which uses infrared technology to measure alcohol content in one’s breath. He was then taken to UNMC for bloodwork, which was taken at 11:10 p.m. Friday after the on-duty judge signed a warrant.

Miller is currently charged with felony DUI causing serious bodily injury. His bond was set on Monday at $250,000, and he remains in custody. Miller’s preliminary trial is set for Nov. 5.

The school district gave a statement confirming only that Miller had been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports former Bellevue officer dies by suicide
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
More than 500 Afghan evacuees expected to start arriving in Omaha
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths reported in Douglas County, all in their 60s
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state would again publish COVID-19 data, but...
Nebraska to again publish COVID-19 data
Benson area shooting leaves one injured, suspects at large

Latest News

Omaha's Eppley Airfield entrance and passenger drop-off
Eppley progresses in terminal modernization, moved 60′ crane sculpture overnight
Klug announced on Tuesday that he plans to run for re-election on the Sarpy County Board to...
Sarpy County Commissioner Klug seeks 2022 re-election
National Blue Ribbon Schools Program logo
Nebraska, Iowa both land five schools on prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools list
Wesley Blessing was sentenced Tuesday on four felony convictions related to an April 2020...
Lincoln man get prison for 2020 shoot-out in DeWeese