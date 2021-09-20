Advertisement

UNLPD: Memorial Stadium statue, fraternity house, both vandalized

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department say a famous statue outside Memorial Stadium was vandalized early Sunday morning, as was the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Police believe the two crimes are related.

UNLPD say the famous “National Champions” statue, outside the entrance to East Stadium, was spray painted with graffiti around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The vandalism wasn’t reported until around 10:45 a.m.

According to UNLPD, damage is estimated to be around $2,000, and surveillance video from the incident is now being reviewed.

In addition, the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity near 14th and R streets was vandalized around 30 minutes later, causing $500 in damage. UNLPD believe the two crimes are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UNLPD or CrimeStoppers.

