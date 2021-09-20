Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cold front brings rain & much cooler air to end the day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain and a few storms will move through the area up to and just after the passing of a cold front today. Those rain chances are never all that high at any one point but it will be tough to guarantee any dry time until after 4pm.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

That cold front will also send temperatures falling this afternoon. The high of 80 degrees in the forecast for the Omaha metro likely happens between 10am & noon before the cooler air moves in and sends temps dropping. Most of us will be in the mid 60s by the end of the day.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

The cooler air will also be much less humid with dew points falling into the 50s to end the day.

Dew Point Forecast
Dew Point Forecast(WOWT)

Cooler morning lows in the 40s and 50s are likely by Tuesday morning and we’ll only warm into the 70s each afternoon the rest of the week. The coldest morning is likely to be Wednesday with lows in the mid 40s for many of us.

5 Day FOrecast
5 Day FOrecast(WOWT)

