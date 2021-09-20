Advertisement

Omaha Police cite man for lewd conduct after multiple investigations

Investigators concerned more victims haven’t yet come forward
(WAFB)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old man was cited for lewd conduct on Monday after many investigations in South Omaha.

According to an Omaha Police report, officers saw a car Monday that matched the description of a suspect vehicle reported Sept. 16 around the area of 20th and Q streets. Determining the vehicle belonged to Antonio Hallsted, OPD said investigators interviewed him during a traffic stop and discovered he had been involved in many reported incidents.

According to the release, the “suspect car stopped several times and attempted to have conversations with pedestrians in the area.”

School resource officers at various schools were informed by students about incidents of a man in a silver car with in-transit license plates on Sept. 16. The incidents included a “male following students, grabbing onto the arm of one juvenile female, or performing lewd acts in front of the students,” as stated in the release.

OPD investigators believe there are more incidents with Hallsted that haven’t been reported. They’re asking any witnesses or victims to file a report by calling 402-444-4877.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

