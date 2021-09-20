Advertisement

New hiring, retention bonuses for Nebraska DOT employees

(PHOTO: @NebraskaDOT Facebook page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For new and current Nebraska DOT employees in the operations or districts in diesel technician and fleet management positions, the department has offered new hiring, retention bonuses starting Monday.

The department has eight districts with headquarters in Gering, North Platte, McCook, Ainsworth, Grand Island, Norfolk, Omaha, and Lincoln.

APPLY HERE

According to the release, “hiring bonuses for the following amounts will be distributed in four quarterly payments for applicants who join the team on or after September 20, 2021.”

  • $4,000 for Auto/Diesel Mechanics
  • $4,000 for Lead Auto/Diesel Mechanics
  • $4,000 for Highway Mechanic District Supervisor
  • $4,000 for Highway Mechanic Superintendent
  • $4,000 for Highway Fleet Manager
  • $4,000 for Highway Fleet Shop Supervisor

“NDOT will also be providing retention bonuses to current teammates employed with the agency as of September 20, 2021, also to be distributed in four quarterly payments.”

  • $5,000 for Auto/Diesel Mechanics
  • $5,000 for Lead Auto/Diesel Mechanics
  • $5,000 for Highway Mechanic District Supervisor
  • $5,000 for Highway Mechanic Superintendent
  • $5,000 for Highway Fleet Manager
  • $5,000 for Highway Fleet Shop Supervisor

“We’re excited to be able to offer hiring bonuses to diesel technicians as we prepare our fleet for winter and inclement weather. To the diesel technicians and fleet managers who have been dedicated to staying on top of preventive maintenance and vehicle repair to keep our trucks on the road and Nebraska’s highways safe, I offer my appreciation. I am beyond excited to be able to offer bonuses for the hard work you have put in. Your dedication and hard work deserve the admiration and thanks of every Nebraskan.”

NDOT Director John Selmer

The Nebraska DOT also offered incentives for filling critical staff positions such as the state’s correctional, health, and veteran services departments back in July.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports former Bellevue officer dies by suicide
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Two car crashes in Omaha ends with one life-flighted, two with life-threatening injuries
80-year-old man dies in tractor accident in Springfield
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
More than 500 Afghan evacuees expected to start arriving in Omaha

Latest News

Another filibuster at Nebraska Capitol as unicameral debates redistricting
Gov. Ricketts has reinstated Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard as hospitalizations continue to rise.
CV Ricketts / DOCO numbers
Nebraska's redistricting process continues to stall after another eight-hour session on Monday.
Nebraska redistricting stalemate
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A Fall chill arrives tonight
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts slams U.S. border policy