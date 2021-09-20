Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts, officials update on suicide prevention, Nebraska hospital staffing

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday gave a brief update on Nebraska’s hospital staffing, noting that the state was bringing back its dashboard for hospitalization data.

Ricketts and other state officials also talked about suicide prevention efforts in Nebraska. The governor was joined by Sheri Dawson, director of behavioral health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, who will talk about available resources prioritizing mental wellbeing and announce a new suicide prevention campaign called “More tomorrows.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

