Monday Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths reported in Douglas County, all in their 60s

Below are today's vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

No updates were given over the weekend.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health on Monday reported it was caring for 74 COVID-19 patients, up from 73 reported Friday. Of those, 17 are on ventilators, up from 13 reported on Friday.

There are also four patients awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The hospital system is also caring for seven pediatric patients, but none have COVID-19, their report states.

Council Bluffs schools report

Council Bluffs Community School District has implemented a COVID-19 dashboard to report cases within its schools.

The school district says it will update the dashboard on Fridays. Last week’s update shows 53 positive cases among students and 16 positive cases among staff.

Other school dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported three COVID-19 deaths: a woman in her 60s who was not vaccinated and two men in their 60s — one vaccinated, one unvaccinated — have died, bringing the local death toll to 773.

DCHD also reported that 358 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since Friday, bringing the rolling seven-day average to 187 cases, down from 192 on Friday, but the same as it was at the start of last week. A month ago, the average was 149 cases; two months ago it was at 37 cases. To date, the health department has reported 81,693 positive cases.

Hospitalizations fluctuate daily according to staffing. On Monday, DCHD reported that local hospitals were 83% full, with 236 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 80% occupied with 51 beds available. Local hospitals are caring for 185 COVID-19 patients, down from 187 on Friday and 195 on Thursday. Monday’s total includes six pediatric patients, down from 10 on Thursday.

Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 55 are in ICUs, down from 63 on Friday but the same as Thursday’s count; 36 are on ventilators, up from 29 on Friday. Three additional adult patients are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

DCHD strongly urges residents to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“The data has consistently shown these vaccines to be extremely effective,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, Douglas County health director. “Please ask your health care provider if you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.”

With COVID-19 hospitalizations being highly vaccine preventable the days of full insurance coverage for covid costs are over. Insurers are restoring deductibles and co-pays, leaving patients with big bills. Costs of vaccination still covered. https://t.co/Sr2ictGJgv — John J. Lowe, Ph.D. (@Prof_Lowe) September 19, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

MONDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Metro Community College Elkhorn Valley, located at 829 N. 204th St.

TUESDAY

9 a.m.-Noon at Metro Community College Elkhorn Valley , located at 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

1-3 p.m. at Metro Community College South Express, located at 3002 S. 24th St.

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-Noon at Metro Community College Fort Street (North) campus , located near 32nd and Sorensen at 5300 N. 30th St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry , located at 2222 Binney St.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO’s Criss Library , located at 6401 University Drive; visitors are asked to park in Lot E.

1-4 p.m. at Metro Community College South Omaha campus , located at 3002 S. 24th St.

2:30-4:30 p.m. at Fiserv/First Data , located at 7302 Pacific St.

4-7 pm. at Salem Baptist Church, located at 3131 Lake St.

THURSDAY

9-11 a.m. at Metro Community College Applied Technology Center , located at 10407 State St.

1-4 p.m. at Metro Community College North Express campus, located at 2112 N. 30th St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-Noon at the Omaha Farmers Market , located at 1011 Jackson St.

9-11 a.m. at the Community Garden , located at 3118 N. 24th St.

Noon-4 p.m. at the Community Unity Block Party , located at 4318 Fort St.

1-5 p.m. at the Omaha Rally for First Responders, happening at TD Ameritrade Park, located at 1200 Mike Fahey St.

The vaccines are safe and they greatly reduce your chances of ending up in the hospital with COVID-19. If you're still on the fence, talk to your healthcare provider. #Omaha #NECOVID19 #InThisTogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, September 20, 2021

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

