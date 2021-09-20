Advertisement

Metro transit system launches paperless payment option

Omaha Metro bus service
Omaha Metro bus service(WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Metro Transit system announced Monday that both Metro bus and MOBY paratransit riders can begin using their new form of contactless payment, Umo.

Using the new Umo option, riders can now board and manage accounts with a mobile app. There is also the option of boarding with Umo smart cards and manage accounts online.

ORBT will also begin using the Umo system on Friday, Oct. 1. ORBT prices will reflect Metro bus fares at $1.25 with 25-cent transfers.

Umo accounts are cloud-based meaning if a card is lost or stolen, Metro can reissue a card to that rider. The Umo system uses “stored value,” allowing riders to load their account with any amount between $5 and $250. The bus fare will then be deducted from the Umo balance with each ride and recognize if they are within a transfer window.

With the Umo system, riders can board by simply holding the Umo app or smart card up next to the recently installed Umo readers which deduct fares from their account. Umo includes other features as well including auto-load can automatically reload an account when balances are low.

Umo also features fare capping, which “caps” rides each month when a rider reaches $55 (or $27.50 for half-fare). Riders will get the benefit of an unlimited monthly pass with payments they are comfortable with and will be assured they will not pay more than $55 (or $27.50 for half-fare) in any given month using Umo.

Metro’s office, online services, and other retail outlets will still present the opportunity to purchase paper fare passes. Fareboxes will remain on Metro buses and MOBY vehicles and will continue to take paper tickets, passes, and cash, and will continue to honor and dispense value cards for cash overpayment.

For more information, visit the Metro website.

