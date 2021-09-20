Advertisement

Omaha-area doctor weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

50 local youth participating in Pfizer’s study
Pfizer says it's planning to submit new data to the FDA on its vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.
Pfizer says it's planning to submit new data to the FDA on its vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A promising sign in the fight against COVID-19: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be just as effective in creating coronavirus-fighting antibodies in kids ages 5 to 11 as it is in teenagers and young adults.

“This is huge,” Dr. Kari Simonsen said.

Dr. Simonsen was the principal investigator for Pfizer’s local vaccine study. Overall, Pfizer studied a lower dose of its two-dose vaccine in more than 2,200 kindergarteners and elementary school-aged kids. Locally, there were 50 participants.

“Kids ages 5 to 11 had very similar immune responses to adolescents and adults who received the vaccine.,” Dr. Simonsen said. “That demonstrates that it’s safe, it’s well-tolerated and they have a good immune response which should protect them from COVID.”

These results couldn’t come at a more crucial time: The American Academy of Pediatrics announced this week there’s been an over 240% increase in COVID-19 cases since July.

“As the Delta variant came through, the game really changed for kids,” Dr. Simonsen said.

RELATED: CDC says 46% of children 12-17 now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

As far as next steps, Pfizer is submitting their data to the FDA and plans to seek emergency use authorization for kids in this age range soon.

“I’m sure that the FDA advisory committee will be weighing the risk benefits; we know there are lots of cases in children, but the risk of dying is still very, very low, so that risk-benefit is going to be very important to be weighed,” Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, the former assistant secretary of U.S. DHHS said.

Dr. Simonsen says she and other pediatricians around the country will be waiting anxiously, hoping to have another tool in their arsenal in the fight against this pandemic.

Really hopeful that our FDA will move forward and approve it expeditiously. I can’t wait to be able to protect more kids,” Dr. Simonsen said.

Pfizer says it is also awaiting results from a study looking at vaccine effectiveness in children as young as 6 months old. The results of those studies are expected later this year.

There are currently six pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Douglas County.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports former Bellevue officer dies by suicide
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Two car crashes in Omaha ends with one life-flighted, two with life-threatening injuries
80-year-old man dies in tractor accident in Springfield
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
One person dies from falling off bluff at Bellevue State Park

Latest News

Wichita Police Department
Kansas woman hit and killed by truck in Wichita
Douglas County Election Commission mail-in ballots
Friday marks deadline for Ralston public and Westside community school elections
Police car and tape
Benson area shooting leaves one injured, suspect at large
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths reported in Douglas County, all in their 60s