Kansas woman hit and killed by truck in Wichita

Wichita Police Department
Wichita Police Department(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 19-year-old woman from a Wichita center that provides services for young people with special needs and developmental disabilities has died after being struck by a truck.

KSNW-TV reports that the accident happened Saturday. Wichita police say the woman ran from a ditch in front of the truck, and the driver was unable to stop.

A statement from Heartspring School says the student left an off-campus home shortly before she was struck.

The statement says it was believed that staff at the home were “intently following current protocols set by Heartspring and outside governing bodies.”

The woman’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

