Advertisement

Investigations ongoing after Iowa inmate dies in custody

An investigation continues into the death of a Linn County Jail inmate, 39-year-old Marshall...
An investigation continues into the death of a Linn County Jail inmate, 39-year-old Marshall Mosby.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - An investigation continues into the death of a Linn County Jail inmate.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 39-year-old Marshall Mosby of Dubuque died Friday night after complaining of chest pains. An autopsy is planned.

Mosby was being held in a federal drug case. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says inmates in a dormitory-style cell notified authorities around 9 p.m. Friday that Mosby needed medical attention.

Staff initiated CPR and other measures to try and save him until EMTs arrived. Gardner says jail staff had last checked on Mosby about 15 minutes before authorities were alerted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports former Bellevue officer dies by suicide
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Two car crashes in Omaha ends with one life-flighted, two with life-threatening injuries
80-year-old man dies in tractor accident in Springfield
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
One person dies from falling off bluff at Bellevue State Park

Latest News

Douglas County Election Commission mail-in ballots
Friday marks deadline for Ralston public and Westside community school elections
Police car and tape
Benson area shooting leaves one injured, suspect at large
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths reported in Douglas County, all in their 60s
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) logo
Iowa police investigating death by fall in state park