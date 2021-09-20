Advertisement

GasBuddy finds Omaha’s average price per gallon down from last month

Omaha's average price per gallon of gas remains unchanged from last week but has gone down about seven cents since last month.(WRDW)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Average gas prices in Omaha remain unchanged this week, according to GasBuddy’s 300-station daily survey, averaging about $2.97 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports that Omaha gas prices are 6.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy lists Omaha’s cheapest station at $2.17 per gallon today with the most expensive station coming in at $3.49 per gallon, a $1.32 difference.

National gas price averages have continued to rise throughout the country, the price has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week and averages $3.18 per gallon today. GasBuddy reports that the national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from last month and $1.01 higher than last year.

Compared to neighboring areas and states, Omaha’s average remains one of the lowest. Lincoln’s average price per gallon today is reported as $3.08, up 2.7 cents from last week. GasBuddy reports Iowa’s price per gallon remains unchanged at $2.99 with Des Moines’ average down 3.6 cents from last week to $2.95 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy’s information is always available online or in the app.

