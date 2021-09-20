GasBuddy finds Omaha’s average price per gallon down from last month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Average gas prices in Omaha remain unchanged this week, according to GasBuddy’s 300-station daily survey, averaging about $2.97 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports that Omaha gas prices are 6.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy lists Omaha’s cheapest station at $2.17 per gallon today with the most expensive station coming in at $3.49 per gallon, a $1.32 difference.

National gas price averages have continued to rise throughout the country, the price has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week and averages $3.18 per gallon today. GasBuddy reports that the national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from last month and $1.01 higher than last year.

Compared to neighboring areas and states, Omaha’s average remains one of the lowest. Lincoln’s average price per gallon today is reported as $3.08, up 2.7 cents from last week. GasBuddy reports Iowa’s price per gallon remains unchanged at $2.99 with Des Moines’ average down 3.6 cents from last week to $2.95 per gallon.

