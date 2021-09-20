Friday marks deadline for Ralston public and Westside community school elections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Deadlines were released Monday for those who need to reregister, or register for the first time, for the 2021 Ralston Public Schools Bond Election or Westside Community Schools Levy Override Election.

The Douglas County Election Commission laid out the logistics for voters to reregister or register for the upcoming elections.

Friday, Sept. 24, serves as a deadline for:

Online registrations, must be submitted prior to midnight on Friday

Mailed registrations, must be postmarked on or by Friday

Registration at DMV offices, state agencies, Omaha Public Library locations, or by deputy registrars

Voter registration forms to be delivered to the election office by someone other than the person registering

However, there is still the opportunity to register if you miss the Friday deadline.

“Friday, September 24, 2021, is the deadline to register to vote using any method other than coming to the Election Commission office in person. If voters miss this deadline, they can still register in person at our office until 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021,” said the Douglas County Election Commissioner, Brian W. Kruse.

Ralston Public Schools will hold a bond election on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, and Westside Community Schools will hold a levy override election on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

The elections will be conducted by mail, no polling places will be open for voting. Ballots are being mailed to all voters who reside within the Ralston School District and Westside School District and are registered at their current address.

