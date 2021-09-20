Advertisement

Firefighters report improvement in Western Nebraska wildfire

The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska panhandle.
The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska panhandle.(@NSP_TroopE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - Rangers are reporting significant progress in fighting a fire that has burned thousands of acres in Nebraska’s northern Panhandle.

Officials with the Pine Ridge Ranger District said Monday the fire near Crawford is 50% contained. That’s an improvement from the 15% containment reported Sunday against the fire, which started a week ago.

Pre-evacuation notices for sections around Crawford were lifted.

The fire, which is in Dawes County, was moved to a Type 4 incident, which means resources are usually local and some or all of the command and general staff positions will be from local resources.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

