David’s Evening Forecast - A Fall chill arrives tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strong Fall cold front moved through this morning, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to the area. Behind the front, northwest winds have been gusting up to 35mph, those winds pulling in some much cooler air. Temperatures in the 70s this morning have fallen into the 60s for this evening. Winds will remain gusty right on into the overnight. Skies will start to clear out after sunset, allowing temperatures to really cool off. We will likely drop into the 50s by 10pm, with low 50s and even 40s expected by morning. We’ll see those 40 degree readings mainly for areas north of I-80.

Cool but fantastic Fall weather should settle in for the middle of the week. After a cool morning, sunny skies will warm us back into the low 70s, though it will remain a bit breezy for Tuesday afternoon. The coolest air of the season so far is on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop off into the middle 40s for the metro, with some low 40s or even upper 30s possible in parts of western and northwestern Iowa! We will see a warm up Wednesday afternoon, with low 70s expected for most of the area.

Wednesday Morning Temperatures (WOWT)

Warmer air will move back in Thursday with highs creeping back close to 80, however, we will see another push of cooler air arrive to end the week. Temperatures likely dip back into the middle 70s Friday afternoon, with morning lows once again in the 40s for Saturday. Another taste of Summer still appears to be on the way by early next week, with highs back int the 80s for Sunday and Monday.

