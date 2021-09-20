Blood provider has critical need in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A supplier of blood and blood products in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota says events in Des Moines have depleted its blood supply to a critically low level.

LifeServe Blood Center says the numerous mass transfusions experienced in Des Moines typically involved a patient needing anywhere from ten to 50 units of blood, or more.

A single blood drive can collect 25-30 units of blood.

People who are able to donate are asked to schedule an appointment or show up at a blood drive near them.

Appointments can be made at LifeServe Blood Center’s website or by calling 800-287-4903. A check of the website Monday indicated there was only one opportunity to donate in the Omaha metro this week. CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy is hosting a mobile drive Friday.

LifeServe Blood Center describes itself as one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country and is the only provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota.

