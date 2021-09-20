Advertisement

Benson area shooting leaves one injured, suspect at large

Police car and tape
Police car and tape(AP GraphicsBank)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into a shooting in the Benson area that left one male injured Monday morning.

An unidentified male with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to a nearby hospital this morning following the incident. OPD responded to a shooting near 4438 N. 61st Street Monday morning to find the victim near the Benson Crest Apartments.

OPD believes this is not an isolated incident and are contacting nearby businesses for security footage and any other information.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, please call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

