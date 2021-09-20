Advertisement

Another filibuster at Nebraska Capitol as unicameral debates redistricting

By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers are entering their fifth hour of debate on Monday with no solutions in sight. Discussions got into the nitty-gritty of legislative maps weaving in and out of neighborhoods without a clear reason why.

One lawmaker said the answer may be to take redistricting out of the hands of the legislature. The second week of the special session picked up where last week’s ended.

A filibuster.

State Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn seemed exasperated that her bill to split Douglas County into two congressional districts is getting blocked by minority.

“We have senators working all weekend to see if there’s a way. Maybe there’s a miracle that someone hasn’t found yet,” said State Senator Lou Ann Linehan.

Democratic lawmakers seem frustrated too. Many don’t believe there’s any effort at compromise or negotiation by Republicans.

“We’re, at some point, going to have to make maps that are realistic. We’re going eight hours today. On Friday, everyone knew we were going eight hours and nothing would be accomplished,” said State Senator Steve Lathrop of Omaha.

Four hours into the debate and several lawmakers complained about how big in square miles their new proposed districts would be. Questioning how are you supposed to represent and see the voters that way.

“We are citizen legislators making $12k a year. That ought to be considered when making maps and how far away are you from the citizens,” said State Senator Mike Groene of North Platte.

Others pointed out that land doesn’t vote, people do, and people are moving to the cities and out of rural Nebraska. Other lawmakers argued that Douglas County should stay in one congressional district.

“The blue dot is an insurance policy, a safety valve, a check and balance against the misdeeds of an overbearing majority party,” said State Senator John McCollister of Omaha.

State Senator McCollister told his colleagues that after two days of nothing burger, the only way this must be settled and take out the partisanship is to form an independent commission on redistricting. Something other states have done.

